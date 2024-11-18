10 fab festive photos as Ballymena switches on its Christmas lights

By Helena McManus
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:04 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:16 GMT
The festive season has well and truly begun in Ballymena as the town’s Christmas lights were switched on at the weekend.

With entertainment on throughout the day, in conjunction with Ballymena BID, the evening parade and switch-on filled the town with seasonal cheer on Saturday, November 16.

Take a look at our photo gallery and see if you can spot any familiar faces!

Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger switches on the Christmas lights.

1. Christmas switch-on

Mayor, Alderman Beth Adger switches on the Christmas lights. Photo: Chris Neely

Schoolchildren take part in the lantern parade.

2. Christmas switch-on

Schoolchildren take part in the lantern parade. Photo: Chris Neely

Santa's vintage car takes part in the parade.

3. Christmas switch-on

Santa's vintage car takes part in the parade. Photo: Chris Neely

Santa with Mayor, Ald Beth Adger and young residents at Ballymena's Christmas switch-on.

4. Christmas switch-on

Santa with Mayor, Ald Beth Adger and young residents at Ballymena's Christmas switch-on. Photo: Chris Neely

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ballymena
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice