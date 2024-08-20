The event, hosted by Déjà vu Promotions, offered a fresh twist on the classic TV format Stars in Their Eyes, featuring nine talented local performers battling it out for the title.

‘Sounds Like Craic’ was part of the wider programme for the Around the Town music festival, staged in Carrick at the beginning of August.

The competition showcased an impressive line-up of local talent, including Tim Johnston, Nicola Murray, Ty Blackwood, Ellen McClure, Barry Macaulay, Hannah Greenaway, Rhys Devlin, Ben Tosh, and Gary Gates.

Each contestant brought their best to the stage, adopting the musical personas of iconic artists like Shakira, Meat Loaf, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Jack Black, and even a crowd-pleasing surprise performance by Rhys Devlin as Kermit the Frog.

The event was judged by a distinguished panel of industry experts, including Lee Robb, founder of Positive Carrickfergus with over 20 years of experience in the voluntary and community sector; Karen Rush of Musicon Entertainment, renowned for her role in Bjorn Identity, and a driving force behind Ireland’s top tribute acts and theme-styled entertainment, and James Huish, a prominent musical theatre director, professional singer, and co-founder of the Alfie Boe James Huish Academy of Theatre Arts.

The judges provided invaluable feedback and insight, combining their scores with crowd reactions measured by a decibel metre to determine the winner.

The event was hosted by Déjà vu Promotions' own Bill ‘The Thrill’ Buchanan, who kept the energy high and the audience engaged throughout the night.

After an evening of exhilarating performances, it was local singer and Carrickfergus native Tim Johnston who emerged victorious, winning the coveted ‘Sounds Like Craic’ championship title belt.

"This has been an incredible experience,” Tim said. “I'm honoured to have been part of such a fantastic event, and I’m already looking forward to next year!"

For more information on upcoming events and how to participate in next year’s competition, contact Déjà vu Promotions via social media at @dejavupromos

1 . Sounds Like Craic Bill 'The Thrill' Buchanan announces Tim Johnston, who performed as Frank Sinatra, as the inaugural 'Sounds Like Craic' champion. Photo: Ian McKenzie

2 . Sounds Like Craic Nicola Murray delivers a powerful performance as pop icon Anastacia. Photo: Ian McKenzie

3 . Sounds Like Craic Barry Macaulay rocks the stage as legendary performer Meat Loaf. Photo: Ian McKenzie

4 . Sounds Like Craic Ellen McClure captivates with her Shakira-inspired vocals. Photo: Ian McKenzie