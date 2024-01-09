10 fantastic photos of picturesque places in Newtownabbey
Newtownabbey residents are blessed to have some beautiful places right on their doorstep.
By Russell Keers
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 17:38 GMT
From historic buildings full of character, to attractive locations with fantastic scenery, Newtownabbey has plenty of picturesque places.
We had a think about some of the nicest spots in the local area.
Have a look through our pictures and see what you think. Are they some of your favourite places to visit?
Send your photos from your favourite local picturesque places to [email protected] and we’ll compile a gallery of where our readers love to go.
1 / 3