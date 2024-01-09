Register
Newtownabbey residents are blessed to have some lovely places on their doorstep.

10 fantastic photos of picturesque places in Newtownabbey

Newtownabbey residents are blessed to have some beautiful places right on their doorstep.
By Russell Keers
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 17:38 GMT

From historic buildings full of character, to attractive locations with fantastic scenery, Newtownabbey has plenty of picturesque places.

We had a think about some of the nicest spots in the local area.

Have a look through our pictures and see what you think. Are they some of your favourite places to visit?

Send your photos from your favourite local picturesque places to [email protected] and we’ll compile a gallery of where our readers love to go.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have opened the majestic Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park in May 2023.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have opened the majestic Coronation Garden at Hazelbank Park in May 2023. Photo: Press Eye

Carnmoney Hill provides an oasis in Newtownabbey's urban landscape.

Carnmoney Hill provides an oasis in Newtownabbey's urban landscape. Photo: Google

Jordanstown Loughshore Park is situated on the shores of Belfast Lough. On a clear day, visitors can enjoy panoramic views from Belfast to Bangor.

Jordanstown Loughshore Park is situated on the shores of Belfast Lough. On a clear day, visitors can enjoy panoramic views from Belfast to Bangor. Photo: Google

Merville Garden Village is a gem in the heart of Macedon. Each year it attracts a lot of visitors who are keen to get a photo of the region's cherry blossom.

Merville Garden Village is a gem in the heart of Macedon. Each year it attracts a lot of visitors who are keen to get a photo of the region's cherry blossom. Photo: Russell Keers

