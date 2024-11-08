The event, hosted by David Maxwell, presenter of BBC Gardeners' Corner on BBC Radio Ulster, recognised the borough's most sustainable, wildlife-friendly and biodiverse gardens.

Special recognition was given to local gardeners, with a focus on sustainability, a particular emphasis on using organic and pesticide-free practices that promote the growth of plants and vegetables.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly commented: “For many, gardening is a lifestyle, and the time spent outside is highly rewarding.

"Whether you tend to plants on a windowstill, pots on a terrace, or a large allotment plot, it’s wonderful to see such creativity and passion in this year’s competition. I encourage everyone to get involved in growing and experimenting with plants, no matter the size of their space.

“The Best Kept Garden Awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the hard work and dedication of those who help make our borough greener, more vibrant, and more welcoming. Congratulations to all of the finalists.”

The Best Kept Garden award went to Alan Beck and Peter Yew, with Robert Tyrrell placing runner-up.

The Best Kept Commercial Premises title went to Rathmore Boarding Kennels, with The Hill Tavern, Glengormley, placing runner-up.

The joint winners of the Best Kept School accolade went to Belfast High School and Groggan Primary School.

David Smyth placed first in the Most Wildlife Friendly Planting category, with Rathmore Boarding Kennels placing runner-up.

The award for Best Kept Front Garden/Container was presented to Colin Mitchell, with both Noel McCreight and John McGarry placing as runners up.

FunkyKids Workshop Allotment won the Best Kept Allotments award.

The award for Best Kept Community Planting went to Colin Geddis, with Jean Todd Close placing as runner-up.

Karen Nickell placed first in the Most Sustainable Planting category, with Monkstown Village Gardens placing runner-up. Karen’s garden in Jordanstown earned the The Best of the Best title.

