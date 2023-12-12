Register
The Courtyard Community Choir with some festive tunes at the event reception.

10 festive photos from thank-you event for volunteers at Mossley Mill, Newtownabbey

Over 180 guests gathered at Mossley Mill for a celebration of local volunteers and their valued contribution to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough.
Published 12th Dec 2023, 18:19 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 18:20 GMT

Hosted by radio presenter Stuart Robinson, guests were entertained by the Courtyard Community Choir with an array of Christmas carols, as well as the Jukebox Jurors who brought plenty of festive cheer.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM commented, “It was fantastic to see such a wide representation right across the borough. The work they carry out in the local community is exceptional and I am delighted that we are able to celebrate them and all of their efforts in making our borough such a fantastic place to live.”

The event raised over £1700 for the Mayor’s three charities, NI Children’s Hospice, Action Deaf Youth and The RVH Liver Support Group.

Lauren Doherty and Michelle Hull from Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper.

Lauren Doherty and Michelle Hull from Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Kay Duffy and Arthur Goan from RVH Liver Support with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper.

Kay Duffy and Arthur Goan from RVH Liver Support with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Richard Baker GM, chief executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council; The Honourable Rowena Baker; Dr Ian Cadden; Grace Crooks; the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper; Ann Wilson; Mervyn Cooper and Claire Patterson.

Richard Baker GM, chief executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council; The Honourable Rowena Baker; Dr Ian Cadden; Grace Crooks; the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper; Ann Wilson; Mervyn Cooper and Claire Patterson. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Daryl Clarke and Amy Stewart from Monkstown Boxing Club pictured with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper.

Daryl Clarke and Amy Stewart from Monkstown Boxing Club pictured with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper. Photo: Submitted by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

