Adam Jackson serves scones made by pupils in home economics at the Brownlow College 2010 open night.Adam Jackson serves scones made by pupils in home economics at the Brownlow College 2010 open night.
10 great pictures to bring back memories of Brownlow College open night in 2010

January is traditionally a time when schools open their doors to prospective pupils and their parents.
By Valerie Martin
Published 4th Jan 2024, 17:50 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 17:51 GMT

Our latest rummage through the Lurgan Mail archives has turned up this collection of photos from Brownlow College’s open night back in 2010.

Have a look and see if you recognise anyone.

Mrs Mary Quigley, head of PE at Brownlow College and past pupil Grace Hamilton show the some of the sports to Courtney McCracken and Serena Hamilton at the open night in 2010.

Mrs Mary Quigley, head of PE at Brownlow College and past pupil Grace Hamilton show the some of the sports to Courtney McCracken and Serena Hamilton at the open night in 2010. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Cillian and Aiden McAfee meet the skelton at the Brownlow College open night in 2010.

Cillian and Aiden McAfee meet the skelton at the Brownlow College open night in 2010. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Brownlow College science teacher Mr Stephen Smyth with Junior Linden, Drumgor PS and Mark McKerr, Bleary PS at the open night in 2010.

Brownlow College science teacher Mr Stephen Smyth with Junior Linden, Drumgor PS and Mark McKerr, Bleary PS at the open night in 2010. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Aine Quinn, Tannaghmore PS, Mrs Fiona Quinn and Alison Quinn look at specimens in the science department at Brownlow College open night in 2010.

Aine Quinn, Tannaghmore PS, Mrs Fiona Quinn and Alison Quinn look at specimens in the science department at Brownlow College open night in 2010. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

