Mid and East Antrim is full of uniquely named towns, villages and streets – some of which visitors or newcomers may find hard to pronounce.
We've put together a list of commonly mispronounced place names in the borough. Do you have any that you’d add?
1. Mid and East Antrim
From Crebilly to Carnalbanagh, here are some of the borough's most mispronounced names. Photo: Google maps
2. Crebilly
Located on the outskirts of Ballymena, this rural spot has a few variations from 'cray-BILLY' to the addition of a 'g' sound in the middle - 'CRAIG-billy'. How do you say it? Photo: Google maps
3. Carnalbanagh
Occasionally, it's determining the correct syllable to stress that can trip up visitors. For this townland near Larne, the emphasis is on the second syllable: car-NAL-ban-agh. Photo: Google maps
4. Drumalis
Taken from Druim a' Lios meaning "ridge of the ringfort", this hill above the town of Larne is pronounced by stressing the middle syllable: drum-AH-liss. Photo: Google maps