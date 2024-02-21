Register
10 mispronounced place names in Mid and East Antrim

Here are 10 commonly mispronounced place names in the Mid and East Antrim area
By Helena McManus
Published 21st Feb 2024, 17:27 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 17:55 GMT

Mid and East Antrim is full of uniquely named towns, villages and streets – some of which visitors or newcomers may find hard to pronounce.

We've put together a list of commonly mispronounced place names in the borough. Do you have any that you’d add?

From Crebilly to Carnalbanagh, here are some of the borough's most mispronounced names.

1. Mid and East Antrim

Located on the outskirts of Ballymena, this rural spot has a few variations from 'cray-BILLY' to the addition of a 'g' sound in the middle - 'CRAIG-billy'. How do you say it?

2. Crebilly

Occasionally, it's determining the correct syllable to stress that can trip up visitors. For this townland near Larne, the emphasis is on the second syllable: car-NAL-ban-agh.

3. Carnalbanagh

Taken from Druim a' Lios meaning "ridge of the ringfort", this hill above the town of Larne is pronounced by stressing the middle syllable: drum-AH-liss.

4. Drumalis

