When it comes to the internet, it can be pretty overwhelming, especially when all you want to do is just sit down and watch feel-good videos.
From stressful news stories to trolls, the content you actually want to see is often hidden behind a case of information overload.
Take the time to sit back, relax and turn off while watching and listening to some Northern Ireland content creators.
Here is a list of some great YouTubers from Northern Ireland you should add to your Watch Later list.
1. Hannah’s Elsewhere - 126k Subscribers 13.5m Views
As a Western Practical Astrologer, Hannah’s YouTube platform covers everything and anything related to astrology. From birth chart explanations to astrocartography and moon cycles, Hannah’s Elsewhere is the perfect place to learn more about yourself as written in the stars. In addition to her YouTube channel, Hannah offers readings, has written multiple eBooks and even created themed merchandise.
For more information, go to youtube.com/@HannahsElsewhere
Photo: hannahselsewhere via Instagram
2. Nicole Grace - 166k Subscribers 68.4k Views
Belfast-based Nicole Grace is a beauty, fashion and lifestyle YouTuber best known for her clothing try-on videos. Providing reviews, examples and recommendations of clothing from an array of different online retailers, Nicole also utilises her online platform to showcase her makeup talents and daily life. From trips and date night, to mukbangs and challenges, Nicole Grace’s YouTube channel provides a series of versatile content. For more information, go to youtube.com/@nicolegraceeee
Photo: nicolegraceeee via Instagram
3. Ryan Hollinger - 699k Subscribers 126.4m Views
Taking a deep dive into popular movies, especially those in the horror genre, Ryan Hollinger considers the world’s favourite media and provides them with analytical context. Showcasing his horror movie recommendations in yearly round-ups, Ryan also reviews, critics and analyses various movies based on their area of focus. For more information, go to youtube.com/@RyanHollinger/videos
Photo: ryanhollinger via Twitter
4. Adam McIntyre - 204k Subscribers 66.9m Views
Hailing from Derry, / Londonderry, Adam McIntyre is a commentary and lifestyle YouTuber. Creating content focused on bringing celebrity and influencer updates to the forefront of media news alongside his thoughts, Adam also reviews online series and documentaries, hosts Q&A sessions and dabbles in daily vlogging. For more information, go to youtube.com/@AdamMcIntyre
Photo: theadammcintyre via Instagram