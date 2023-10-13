If you’re studying at home, or the library has taken its toll, then maybe a change of scenery is what you need.
Belfast is brimming with various unique locations for you to take your workload this semester, whether you are in need of a coffee, a quiet bite to eat, or a catch-up with friends.
Check out 10 of the cosiest places for students to study in Belfast:
1. Aleksandar’s Bakery, 20 University Avenue, Belfast
Located right in the heart of the Holylands area is Aleksandar’s Bakery, a family-run business with more than 30 years of experience in creating the cosiest of studying atmosphere. Serving up barista made coffee as well as delicious artisan breads, pastries, desserts and hot food, this is one study spot you won’t want to miss out on.
For more information, go to instagram.com/aleksandarsbakery Photo: Aleksandar's Bakery via Instagram
2. Established Coffee, 54 Hill Street, Belfast
Nearby Ulster University’s Belfast campus is Established Coffee, a café which prides itself on making some of the best coffee and traybakes that the city has to offer. The aesthetic found here is quite minimalist, whilst also offering a friendly and warm space where many call in to settle down to their studies.
For more information, go to instagram.com/establishedcoffee Photo: Established Coffee via Instagram
3. Queen’s Student Union, 1 Elmwood Avenue, Belfast
This student centre offers a cosy and tech-friendly space right across the road from Queen’s University Belfast. The brand new building contains a Union shop on the ground floor, as well as the Social Café. Here, busy students can enjoy some on-the-go food and artisan coffee.
For those looking for more quiet study, the building also features many comfortable spaces on the upper floors for quiet concentration.
For more information, go to qubsu.org Photo: Queen’s Student Union via Instagram
4. Kaffe O, 73 Botanic Avenue, Belfast
Beginning its journey in Copenhagen, Kaffe O opened its doors to Belfast in 2014 bringing with it hand roasted Nordic coffee straight from the Danish capital. With multiple locations across the city, Kaffe O offers many gluten free options, as well as hearty vegan soups and stew to enjoy after a long day of lectures. With furniture and interiors shipped straight from Copenhagen, Kaffe O offers a unique and cool atmosphere located in a variety of student locations.
For more information, go to kaffeo.coffee Photo: kaffeo.coffee