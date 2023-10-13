3 . Queen’s Student Union, 1 Elmwood Avenue, Belfast

This student centre offers a cosy and tech-friendly space right across the road from Queen’s University Belfast. The brand new building contains a Union shop on the ground floor, as well as the Social Café. Here, busy students can enjoy some on-the-go food and artisan coffee. For those looking for more quiet study, the building also features many comfortable spaces on the upper floors for quiet concentration. For more information, go to qubsu.org Photo: Queen’s Student Union via Instagram