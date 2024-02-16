Register
BREAKING

10 photos as nominees revealed for Mid and East Antrim's Agewell Awards

Mid and East Antrim’s unsung heroes are to be honoured for their support of older people at the inaugural Agewell Awards at Tullyglass House Hotel, Ballymena on Friday, March 1.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Feb 2024, 17:56 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 18:09 GMT

Nominees from the Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne areas were recently announced for the awards, which are sponsored by Pharmacy Plus. They are as follows:

Supporting Local Older People Award - Ballymena: All Saint's Men's Club, Bann Maine West Community Cluster, Creative Crafters, Good Morning Ballymena, LESS ONE Friendship Group, Men United, Portglenone Monday Club, The Carson Project and Kells & Connor Senior Citizens Luncheon Club. Supporting Local Older People Award – Carrickfergus: CHILL Walking Group and Good Morning Carrickfergus. Supporting Local Older People Award – Larne: Glenarm Plough On Group, Glynn Community Group and The Lunch Box Larne at Acceptable Enterprises.

Ageing Well Champion in a Local Business: Ryan McKinstry of Pharmacy Plus, Michelle McAuley of FoneJacker, Rebecca Lawson of Rose Court Residential & Nursing Home , Ann Thompson of DeLacy's Café and Joan Faith of Joan Faith Hairdressing. Ageing Well Champion in a Statutory Organisation: Jenni Mehaffey, Leah Curlett and Arlene Wady, all from the Northern Health & Social Care Trust. Lunch Club Award: Bann Maine West Community Cluster, Broughshane Luncheon Club, Factory Community Forum, Good Morning Carrickfergus, Good Morning Ballymena and Kells & Connor Senior Citizens Luncheon Club.

Intergenerational Partnership

Intergenerational Partnership Award: Burleigh Hill House Residential Home and Eden Primary School, Galgorm Care Home & Moorfields Primary School, and Knockagh Rise Nursing Home and The Den After School Club.

Friendship Award: All Saint's Men's Club, NHSCT Carers Hub, CHILL Walking Group, Creative Crafters, Glenarm Plough On Group, Glynn Community Group, Good Morning Carrickfergus, Kells & Connor Senior Citizens Luncheon Club, LESS ONE Friendship Group, Men United and Portglenone Monday Club. Health Improvement Award: All Saint's Men's Club, NHSCT Carers Hub, Creative Crafters, Glenarm Plough On Group and The Carson Project.

Unsung Hero Award: Angela Whyte of LESS ONE Friendship Group; Boryana, Michalina & Anca of The MEA Inter Ethnic Forum; Colette Walsh of Creative Crafters, Cyril & Ronda Rainey of The Carson Project; Denver McMeekin of Harryville Men's Shed; Frank McGreevey All Saint's Men's Club; Jaclyn Nelson of Good Morning Larne; Joanna Dallas of IMPACTAgewell®; Joanne Brown-Kerr of Bann Maine West Community Cluster; Joanne McKeever of IMPACTAgewell®; Lillian Barfoot of Good Morning Carrickfergus; Marian Maguire of Glenravel and District Community and Residents Association; Michaela Chambers of Knockagh Rise Nursing Home; Michelle McAuley of FoneJacker; PJ Whyte of Agewell; Rebecca Lawson of Rose Court Residential & Nursing Home; Robin Fowler of Kells and Connor Senior Citizens Luncheon Club and Ryan McKinstry of Pharmacy Plus.

Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Audio Care, Ballymena: Frank McGreevey of All Saint's Men's Club, Marian Maguire of Glenravel and District Community and Resident's Association, and Patricia McConnell of Carnlough Community Association. Care Home in the Community Award: Carrickfergus Manor Nursing Home, Galgorm Care Home, Knockagh Rise Nursing Home, Redford Residential Care Home and Rose Court Residential & Nursing Home.

Agewell staff team: Joanne McKeever, Sarah McLaughlin, Chrissy Havelin, Charlene Greer and Nicola Platt.

1. Agewell Awards

Agewell staff team: Joanne McKeever, Sarah McLaughlin, Chrissy Havelin, Charlene Greer and Nicola Platt. Photo: Submitted by Agewell

Agewell trustee Eve Booker with award sponsor, Audio Care, Ballymena

2. Agewell Awards

Agewell trustee Eve Booker with award sponsor, Audio Care, Ballymena Photo: Submitted by Agewell

Agewell trustee Eve Booker with award sponsor, Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union.

3. Agewell Awards

Agewell trustee Eve Booker with award sponsor, Slemish n tha Braid Credit Union. Photo: Submitted by Agewell

Agewell trustee Eve Booker with award sponsor, DT Carson & Co.

4. Agewell Awards

Agewell trustee Eve Booker with award sponsor, DT Carson & Co. Photo: Submitted by Agewell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BallymenaCarrickfergusLarne