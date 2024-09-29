10 photos from Macmillan Cancer Care coffee morning in Fergus Hall, Portadown

The event was organised by Vanessa Coulter in memory of her mother, Marie Whiteford, who passed away in June.
Photographer Tony Hendron called in at the charity fundraiser.
1. Coffee Morning
Vanessa Coulter who organised the Macmillan coffee morning in memory of her mum, Marie Whiteford who passed away in June, pictured with her dad, Hamilton Whiteford. PT40-209. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Coffee Morning
Catching up over a cuppa are, Diane Berry, left, and Lorna Jennings. PT40-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Coffee Morning
Ready to serve at the Macmillan coffee morning are, from left, Alison Coulter McFarland, Lynn Black, Vanessa Coulter, Jill Pierson and Judith Gyle. PT40-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Coffee Morning
Pictured at the Macmillan coffee morning in Fergus Hall on Saturday are, from left, Trevor Bonis, Caroline Henry, Gemma McClatchey and Brenda Bonis. PT40-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON
