10 photos from Macmillan Cancer Care coffee morning in Fergus Hall, Portadown

Published 29th Sep 2024, 20:58 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2024, 21:06 BST
A coffee morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Care was held on Saturday morning (September 28) in the Fergus Hall, Portadown.

The event was organised by Vanessa Coulter in memory of her mother, Marie Whiteford, who passed away in June.

Photographer Tony Hendron called in at the charity fundraiser.

Vanessa Coulter who organised the Macmillan coffee morning in memory of her mum, Marie Whiteford who passed away in June, pictured with her dad, Hamilton Whiteford. PT40-209.

Vanessa Coulter who organised the Macmillan coffee morning in memory of her mum, Marie Whiteford who passed away in June, pictured with her dad, Hamilton Whiteford. PT40-209. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Catching up over a cuppa are, Diane Berry, left, and Lorna Jennings. PT40-202.

Catching up over a cuppa are, Diane Berry, left, and Lorna Jennings. PT40-202. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Ready to serve at the Macmillan coffee morning are, from left, Alison Coulter McFarland, Lynn Black, Vanessa Coulter, Jill Pierson and Judith Gyle. PT40-200.

Ready to serve at the Macmillan coffee morning are, from left, Alison Coulter McFarland, Lynn Black, Vanessa Coulter, Jill Pierson and Judith Gyle. PT40-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the Macmillan coffee morning in Fergus Hall on Saturday are, from left, Trevor Bonis, Caroline Henry, Gemma McClatchey and Brenda Bonis. PT40-201.

Pictured at the Macmillan coffee morning in Fergus Hall on Saturday are, from left, Trevor Bonis, Caroline Henry, Gemma McClatchey and Brenda Bonis. PT40-201. Photo: TONY HENDRON

