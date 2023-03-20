Register
10 photos from Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards

Sporting excellence was celebrated at the annual Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Sports Awards at the Galgorm Resort & Spa, Ballymena.

By Terry Ferry
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:37 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:38 GMT

Hosted by TV presenter Claire McCollum, awards were presented in eight categories with Broughshane darts player, Josh Rock, crowned Sportsperson of the Year.

For the third year running, Larne’s Claire Taggart (boccia) was crowned Sportsperson with a Disability, while Carrick’s Terry Windsor (sailing) received the award for Services to Sport.

The other winners were as follows: Junior Sportsperson of the Year – Calum Pollard, sailing; School Sporting Performance – St Killian’s College, camogie; Manager/Coach of the Year – Iain Mahood, boxing; Community Participation – Con Magee GAC; Team of the Year – Emily McClune & Oliver Wilkinson, acrobatic gymnastics; Balon Sportswear Bursaries - Josh McCauley and Mollie Auld, rugby and netball respectively.

Addressing guests at the ceremony, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, commended the borough’s players, athletes, coaches, managers, volunteers and administrators for their hard work, dedication and determination.

Dawn Sterling presents the Sportsperson of the Year award to Stephen and Sarah Kirkpatrick on behalf of darts player Josh Rock.

Dawn Sterling presents the Sportsperson of the Year award to Stephen and Sarah Kirkpatrick on behalf of darts player Josh Rock. Photo: Aaron McCracken

Damien McAlister from Pollock Lifts presents the Sportsperson or Team with a Disability award to Claire Taggart.

Damien McAlister from Pollock Lifts presents the Sportsperson or Team with a Disability award to Claire Taggart. Photo: Aaron McCracken

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, presents the Services to Sport award to Terry Windsor for sailing.

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, presents the Services to Sport award to Terry Windsor for sailing. Photo: Aaron McCracken

David Watson from Ryobi presents Abi McNeil and Orlaith McAlister (right) from St Killian's College with the School Sporting Performance award.

David Watson from Ryobi presents Abi McNeil and Orlaith McAlister (right) from St Killian's College with the School Sporting Performance award. Photo: Aaron McCracken

