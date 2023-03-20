10 photos from Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards
Sporting excellence was celebrated at the annual Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Sports Awards at the Galgorm Resort & Spa, Ballymena.
Hosted by TV presenter Claire McCollum, awards were presented in eight categories with Broughshane darts player, Josh Rock, crowned Sportsperson of the Year.
For the third year running, Larne’s Claire Taggart (boccia) was crowned Sportsperson with a Disability, while Carrick’s Terry Windsor (sailing) received the award for Services to Sport.
The other winners were as follows: Junior Sportsperson of the Year – Calum Pollard, sailing; School Sporting Performance – St Killian’s College, camogie; Manager/Coach of the Year – Iain Mahood, boxing; Community Participation – Con Magee GAC; Team of the Year – Emily McClune & Oliver Wilkinson, acrobatic gymnastics; Balon Sportswear Bursaries - Josh McCauley and Mollie Auld, rugby and netball respectively.
Addressing guests at the ceremony, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, commended the borough’s players, athletes, coaches, managers, volunteers and administrators for their hard work, dedication and determination.