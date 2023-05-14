Register
10 photos from Portadown Rotary Club’s charity dinner

Portadown Rotary Club held a charity dinner in aid of the Southern Area Hospice on Friday evening.

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2023, 16:18 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 16:19 BST

Here’s a selection of photographs by Tony Hendron from the club’s fundraiser at the Seagoe Hotel.

Arnold Hatch, left, President of Portadown Rotary Club, who hosted the charity dinner at the Seagoe Hotel, with Kevin Powell, Assistant Governor, District 1160, and Captain Sean FitzGerald, District Governor. PT19-221.

1. Charity Dinner

Arnold Hatch, left, President of Portadown Rotary Club, who hosted the charity dinner at the Seagoe Hotel, with Kevin Powell, Assistant Governor, District 1160, and Captain Sean FitzGerald, District Governor. PT19-221. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Mary Gethins, Oonagh Monaghan, Betty Gethins and Paul Monaghan at the charity event. PT19-217.

2. Charity Dinner

Mary Gethins, Oonagh Monaghan, Betty Gethins and Paul Monaghan at the charity event. PT19-217. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Pictured at the Portadown Rotary Club charity dinner in aid of the Southern Area Hospice at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday evening are Andrew and Caroline McCann and Alison and Colin Gillespie. PT19-216.

3. Charity Dinner

Pictured at the Portadown Rotary Club charity dinner in aid of the Southern Area Hospice at the Seagoe Hotel on Friday evening are Andrew and Caroline McCann and Alison and Colin Gillespie. PT19-216. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Enjoying the Portadown Rotary Club charity dinner on Friday night are from left, Paul McConnell and Eamonn Fleming, Portadown Male Voice Choir and Past President Darryl Magee. PT19-224.

4. Charity Dinner

Enjoying the Portadown Rotary Club charity dinner on Friday night are from left, Paul McConnell and Eamonn Fleming, Portadown Male Voice Choir and Past President Darryl Magee. PT19-224. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

