10 photos of Bushvalley Amateur Radio rally in aid of NI Air Ambulance

Amateur radio enthusiasts have taken to the ‘air waves’ to raise funds for the ‘Air Ambulance’.

By Una Culkin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST

Members of Bushvalley Amateur Radio club organised the event to help the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) charity.

The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year. They attend some of the most traumatic medical incidents across the province and are dedicated to delivering the very best possible pre-hospital critical care, both at the scene and whilst transferring the patient to hospital.

Ian Crowe from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland pictured at the Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club annual rally held in Limavady FC to raise funds for the Air Ambulance NI

1.

Ian Crowe from Air Ambulance Northern Ireland pictured at the Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club annual rally held in Limavady FC to raise funds for the Air Ambulance NI

Peter Bell pictured at the Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club annual Radio Rally held in Limavady FC

2.

Peter Bell pictured at the Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club annual Radio Rally held in Limavady FC

Jason Smyth and Peter Bell pictured at the Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club annual rally held in Limavady FC to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI

3.

Jason Smyth and Peter Bell pictured at the Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club annual rally held in Limavady FC to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI

Jim Bob Trainer pictured at the Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club annual rally held in Limavady FC to raise funds for the Air Ambulance NI

4.

Jim Bob Trainer pictured at the Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club annual rally held in Limavady FC to raise funds for the Air Ambulance NI

