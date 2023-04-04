10 photos of Bushvalley Amateur Radio rally in aid of NI Air Ambulance
Amateur radio enthusiasts have taken to the ‘air waves’ to raise funds for the ‘Air Ambulance’.
Members of Bushvalley Amateur Radio club organised the event to help the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) charity.
The charity’s operational helicopter carries a crew compiling pilot, doctor, and paramedic, 365 days of the year. They attend some of the most traumatic medical incidents across the province and are dedicated to delivering the very best possible pre-hospital critical care, both at the scene and whilst transferring the patient to hospital.