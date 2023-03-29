Register
Carrickfergus Grammar School Choir at Buckingham Palace.

10 photos of Carrickfergus Grammar School Choir’s incredible London tour

Carrickfergus Grammar School Choir recently enjoyed a memorable tour of London and Oxford including performing in famous venues as well as taking part in workshops and attending musical events.

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Mar 2023, 19:29 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 19:30 BST

Led by musical director Edward Craig, the pupils, aged 14 to 18, sang at the Royal Military Chapel on the south side of St James's Park; received high praise from Stuart Barr, best known as Dame Shirley Bassey’s musical director, at St Stephen, Walbrook; and then had the honour of singing a piece of choral music on the steps of Westminster Hall.

The tour also took in Pineapple Dance Studios; an evening performance of ‘Matilda’ in the Cambridge Theatre; the South Bank; Tate Modern; Choral Evensong in Westminster Abbey; the Houses of Parliament and the Chapel of the New College, Oxford.

The choir will be performing at their annual Spring Concert on Thursday (March 30) at 7pm in the school assembly hall to which all are welcome.

Choir members Anna and Holly at Horse Guards.

1. London Calling

Choir members Anna and Holly at Horse Guards. Photo: Contributed

The choir in Guards' Chapel.

2. London Calling

The choir in Guards' Chapel. Photo: Contributed

Carrickfergus Grammar School Choir Choir singing at Westminster Hall.

3. London Calling

Carrickfergus Grammar School Choir Choir singing at Westminster Hall. Photo: Contributed

The Carrickfergus Grammar School pupils at 'The Bridge of Sighs', Oxford.

4. London Calling

The Carrickfergus Grammar School pupils at 'The Bridge of Sighs', Oxford. Photo: Contributed

