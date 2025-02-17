Nemesis competed in the FC Treasure Ireland competition, held at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena, Dublin, on Saturday, January 18.
The Causeway Coast cheerleaders results were:
Junior Mayhem 2nd, Youth Snipers 2nd, Youth Venom 1st, Junior Explosion 3rd, E. Watt 6th, F Newman 4th, K Howe 2nd, R Hook 1st, L Watt 1st, P Calvin & E Watt -3rd, L Watt & K Howe 1st, F Campbell & L Ramsey 3rd, E McKeown & F Hall 2nd, Tiny Storm 2nd, Mini Hurricane 1st, Youth Raine 8th, Junior Heatwave 3rd, Senior Cyclones 1st, Youth Blizzard 7th, Open Thunder 1st.
Head Coach Shania Watton said: “I am so proud of our athletes. This was our first competition of the season, competing against teams from all over Ireland and England.
"We are very proud of all the teams’ performance and extremely happy to have brought home some Division champions.”
