There were many things and locations that residents returned to on a daily, weekly and seasonal basis.
Inevitably, the march of time and the need for progress has led to their demise or disappearance altogether.
Here are some things that have disappeared from Carrickfergus and are very much missed.
1. Things Missed
Go karting along the Marine Highway, piano smashing, a pole climbing race and even a pie eating contest - all were part of Back Carrick Week, a beloved civic event that ran in the town during the summer. One local resident summed it up perfectly: "It really brought the community together." Photo: Carrickfergus Museum
2. Things Missed
A medieval-themed summer festival, the Lughnasa Fair was staged annually at Carrickfergus Castle for over 40 years before it was axed in 2015 due to budget constraints. Lughnasa had all the elements of a true mediaeval harvest festival from sword fighting, quarterstaff bouts, archery, and traditional dancing to minstrels, jesters, food stalls and side shows, with the all important banquet a particular highlight. Photo: Ronnie Moore
3. Things Missed
The changing face of Carrick's High Street has seen many shops, eateries and businesses come and go over the years. Many locals will remember a delicious lunch in the Old Tech Griddle, and shopping at Zico or Deacon's. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum
4. Things Missed
A first haircut at Terry Murtagh's was followed by many more over the years. The West Street barber's shop was an institution. So too was William Hume's Delicatessen. Long before the advent of the modern 'deli', the precisely stocked shelves were a visual feast for the customer whether on a weekday errand or stocking up on Saturday in a bustling town centre. Both men were awarded the freedom of the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council. Photo: Google
