4 . Things Missed

A first haircut at Terry Murtagh's was followed by many more over the years. The West Street barber's shop was an institution. So too was William Hume's Delicatessen. Long before the advent of the modern 'deli', the precisely stocked shelves were a visual feast for the customer whether on a weekday errand or stocking up on Saturday in a bustling town centre. Both men were awarded the freedom of the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council. Photo: Google