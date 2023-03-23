A capacity crowd attended the Finvoy Boys’ Brigade annual display recently in Finvoy Presbyterian Church hall.

Chaplain Rev. Roy Gaston, acted as chairman for the evening and welcomed everybody to the display. Inspecting Officer was Robert Reid, former member and Officer in the Company.

The programme consisted of drill, figure marching, sketches, singing, interspersed with P.E. and humorous items under the leadership of Captain Ian Bolton. James Reid and Matthew Keers received their Queen’s badges. President’s badges were awarded to Lee Alexander, Philip Gilmore, Harry Speers, Thomas Sloan and Cameron Morrison.

The Captain reported on a highly successful session in all the Battalion competitions and even at national level as well. The Company section won the Battalion five-a-side football and the tag rugby, placed sixth in the Irish finals of the Masterteam competition and the Football team qualified for the Irish National five-a-side football finals.

The Inspecting Officer gave a glowing report on the Company activities and commended the Officers on their hard work throughout the session.

Prizes were presented by Mrs. Ann Reid:

Anchor boys: The Dunlop Cup – Thomas Cameron; The Beattie Shield for Endeavour – Harry Dunlop; The Granagh Cup – Sam Campbell.

Junior Section: The Rosnashane Cup for P.E. – Harry Wilson; Play the Game Cup – Sam McGinley; Junior Scripture Cup – Harry Bolton; 2nd Year Scripture – Jack Bellingham; 3rd Year Scripture – Noah Sloan; Best Junior the Cooper Cup – Noah Sloan; 125 Anniversary Shield – Noah Beattie; The McCartney Cup for Endeavour – Charlie Berclay.

Company Section: The Millar Cup for Sport – Harry Speers; Grade One Scripture – Kristopher Morrison; Grade Two Scripture – Jack Bolton; Grade Three Scripture – Jamie Shaw; Grade Four Scripture – Cameron Morrison; Recruit Cup – Isaac Hanna; Best Senior Boy – Hughes Cup; James Reid – Centenary Cup for Drill – Philip Gilmore; The Gillen Cup for Character & Influence – Matthew Keers; The Hanna Cup for Uniform – Lee Alexander.

Captain Ian Bolton thanked three officers who have stepped down from the Company – Siobhan Blair, Stewart Dunlop and Jordan Moore – and presented them with gifts.

He then thanked everyone for their generous donations to Company funds to conclude another successful year at the 9th Route Boys’ Brigade in Finvoy.

