1 . BOAT TOURS

Think you've seen Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge? Walked across it even? Well, you've not seen it until you've seen it from below and swum under it! And with Abhainn Cruises Boat Tours operating out of Ballycastle Harbour, you can do just that! Leaving Ballycastle, the tour will let you get up close to the Mermaid’s Tears Waterfall, the Mermaid’s Seaweed Bath, the Smuggler’s Cave and Kinbane Castle. Then it's on to Carrick-a-Rede where, unlike the foot tourists above, there is no queue or 1.4 mile walk. If it is calm you can swim under the rope bridge - personal buoyancy aids are provided for adults and children. Check out https://abhainncruises.com/ for full details. Photo: Abhainn Cruises Boat Tours