These are MUST SEE destinations for anyone visiting for the first time – and rightly so! – but we thought we would take a look at some other things to do in the area.
Some landmarks that may be off the beaten track, some pubs that offer that little bit more, some quirky spots for a bite of lunch, some spectacular views.
1. BOAT TOURS
Think you've seen Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge? Walked across it even? Well, you've not seen it until you've seen it from below and swum under it! And with Abhainn Cruises Boat Tours operating out of Ballycastle Harbour, you can do just that! Leaving Ballycastle, the tour will let you get up close to the Mermaid’s Tears Waterfall, the Mermaid’s Seaweed Bath, the Smuggler’s Cave and Kinbane Castle. Then it's on to Carrick-a-Rede where, unlike the foot tourists above, there is no queue or 1.4 mile walk. If it is calm you can swim under the rope bridge - personal buoyancy aids are provided for adults and children. Check out https://abhainncruises.com/ for full details. Photo: Abhainn Cruises Boat Tours
2. MAGHERACROSS VIEWING POINT
What a place to view the north coast from - the spectacular Magheracross viewing point between Bushmills and Portrush. Photo: MARK ROWAS
3. CREAM OF THE COAST
...and while you are admiring the stunning views from the Magheracross viewing point, why not tuck into a tasty treat from this cute little ice cream truck Cream of the Coast? Regularly attracting queues of hungry customers, the ice cream truck serves ice cream and coffee with a side order of stunning scenery! Photo: CREAM ON THE COAST
4. SPRINGHILL BAR
If you are a fan of traditional Irish music - and a good pint, of course - then the Springhill Bar on Portrush's Causeway Street is the place for you! Each Thursday night the Springhill becomes home to the top class musicians of the North Coast Trad group. Tin whistles, bodhrans, harps, banjos, flutes - you name it, they play it. Photo: SPRINGHILL BAR