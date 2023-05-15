Register
RATH's coronation event was staged in the Derrycoole Way area of Rathcoole.

10 super photos from Rathcoole's coronation fun day

Residents from across Rathcoole estate gathered for a coronation fun day on May 5.

By Russell Keers
Published 15th May 2023, 12:54 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:55 BST

The event, organised by members of RATH community group, was supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Dalaradia and Rathcoole Red Hand Comrades Association as well as donations from the community.

A spokesperson for RATH said: “Thanks to our friends in the Rathcoole Protestant Boys for entertaining us, they never let us down. A huge thank you to the residents.

"A huge thank you to the various RATH/Dalaradia volunteers for their help, the council and everyone who supported the event.”

Residents attended the event on May 5.

1. Celebrations fit for a KIng

Residents attended the event on May 5. Photo: Contributed

A number of activities were organised for people of all ages.

2. Celebrations fit for a King

A number of activities were organised for people of all ages. Photo: Contributed

The community came out in force to support the event.

3. Celebrations fit for a KIng

The community came out in force to support the event. Photo: Contributed

Rathcoole Protestant Boys' Flute Band played music at the coronation event.

4. Celebrations fit for a King

Rathcoole Protestant Boys' Flute Band played music at the coronation event. Photo: Contributed

