10 super photos from Rathcoole's coronation fun day

Residents from across Rathcoole estate gathered for a coronation fun day on May 5.

The event, organised by members of RATH community group, was supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Dalaradia and Rathcoole Red Hand Comrades Association as well as donations from the community.

A spokesperson for RATH said: “Thanks to our friends in the Rathcoole Protestant Boys for entertaining us, they never let us down. A huge thank you to the residents.

"A huge thank you to the various RATH/Dalaradia volunteers for their help, the council and everyone who supported the event.”

