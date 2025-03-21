3 . Hope Macauley

For a long time, knitting was seen as something only grannies did, until now. Hope Macauley exploded onto the fashion scene in 2020 after going viral online. Her pieces have since been worn by celebrities worldwide and featured in top fashion magazines. Stepping away from fast fashion, Hope’s products are handmade by a group of 20 local knitters in Northern Ireland using only sustainably sourced materials from Responsible Wool Standard farms. Their pieces are made to order so there is no wastage and with them being made locally the carbon footprint is kept minimal. Any scrap wool they have is also used for other purposes, such as in packaging or donating it to aspiring student creators and charitable organisations including Craft Forward, a knitting club making blankets for the homeless, and Trash Fashion in Belfast who create clothes out of recycled items. Her chunky, colourful knits have also landed Hope on the Forbes 30 under 30 list for retail and e-commerce in 2024. Find out more about Hope Macauley here: hopemacaulay.com Photo: Hope Macaulay Facebook