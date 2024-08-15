10 things lost to the passage of time in Cookstown and Magherafelt that locals would like to see back

Many things that were once an integral part of the towns have gone forever, but locals still retain a fond memory or attachment to them.
Some have been lost because they were too expensive to maintain, while pure economics have played a huge part in the loss of other much-loved facilities.
Here are some things that local people miss and would like to see returned.
1. Willie Gilmour's electrical repairs
Repair shops for broken toasters, kettles, irons, radios, televisions and other electrical appliances have all but disappeared from our streets and are sorely missed. In Magherafelt there was a shop at Church Street where we could take our broken appliances to get repaired. Willie Gilmour with his pince-nez glasses would have toiled over their insides for a few days or longer (depending on how busy he was), and you called back later hoping he had the appliance fixed and you didn't have to fork out for a new one. Photo: South_agency
2. Blacks Shoe Shop
Blacks shoes sadly closed its doors in Cookstown town centre earlier this year. Since 1972 it had been kitting people out with shoes. It is missed, particularly at this time of the year when the schools are about to re-open and the kids need a new pair of shoes. Photo: Google Maps
3. Cookstown's premier landmark
The old Town Hall in Cookstown was unceremoniously demolished to make way for the Burnavon Arts Centre at Burn Road in 1998. In was a great building with an atmopshere and charm all of its own. It was Cookstown's premier landmark in the 50s,60s,70s and 80s with plays, dances and musical acts galore taking to its stage. It was badly missed when it closed to make way for the new development. Most people have fond memories of the place except, perhaps, the legendary musician Van Morrison who in a pre-Christmas gig in 1964 had pennies thrown at him and he had to make a speedy retreat from Cookstown protected by the RUC. Photo: Courtesy of University of St Andrews Library
4. Short back and sides John!
Many men miss the freedom of walking into a barber's shop and getting a hair cut without the inconvenience of making an appointment. The old style barber shops have all but disappeared from our streets. John Murray's was located at Church Street in Magherafelt until it was demolished. John opened at six in the morning and went on late into the evenings - giving an excellent all-day service at affordable prices. Short back and sides John! Photo: Supplied
