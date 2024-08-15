10 things lost to the passage of time in Cookstown and Magherafelt that locals would like to see back

3 . Cookstown's premier landmark

The old Town Hall in Cookstown was unceremoniously demolished to make way for the Burnavon Arts Centre at Burn Road in 1998. In was a great building with an atmopshere and charm all of its own. It was Cookstown's premier landmark in the 50s,60s,70s and 80s with plays, dances and musical acts galore taking to its stage. It was badly missed when it closed to make way for the new development. Most people have fond memories of the place except, perhaps, the legendary musician Van Morrison who in a pre-Christmas gig in 1964 had pennies thrown at him and he had to make a speedy retreat from Cookstown protected by the RUC. Photo: Courtesy of University of St Andrews Library