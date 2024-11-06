A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a proposed new social housing development at Abbeyville Street, Newtownabbey.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal is for ten units, nine two-bedroom and one one-bedroom wheelchair accessible dwellings in one apartment block with parking and landscaping.

The application was submitted by an agent on behalf of S4S Developments Ltd, Dungannon. The proposed site is vacant and formerly the location of a maintenance building which belonged to the Education Authority but is now demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A design and access statement accompanying the application says: “The proposal is for a new housing development which will regenerate a currently under-utilised brownfield site.

Construction pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

“The mix of housing has been designed to support the local resident population and meet the recognised need for housing in the area. The site offers a real opportunity to deliver a well-considered development that seeks to cater for the local community needs.”

A letter submitted to planning department by the NI Housing Executive (NIHE) says: “The five-year (2023-28) projected social housing need for Whiteabbey has been assessed at 73 units.”

The NIHE reported there were 165 applicants on the waiting list in the Whiteabbey area, last December. Of these, 80 were single, 42, small families, 12 large families, 23 older people and fewer than ten others. A total of 132 were in housing stress. However, it was noted there were just 18 allocations to single applicants, small families, large families and older people. The NIHE says that 1,229 new social housing units are needed in the borough during the next five years.