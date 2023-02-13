It may be hard being single on a day that is seemingly all about couples and love but there are plenty of ways to still have fun and make the most of Valentine’s Day.
In our more and more hectic lives it is very important to set time aside for self-care so take Valentine’s Day as time for yourself.
Whether you choose to relax, have some fun or just reset, there are lots of ideas you can implement to make your day as fun-filled as possible.
To help you get started we have put together a list of ten Valentine’s day ideas for singles.
1. Valentine's Day's love
Give yourself a little love on Valentine's Day.
Photo: pixabay
2. Have a movie marathon
Plan a night full of your favourite movies and transport yourself to a different world of rom-coms, fantasy films or thrillers.
Get cosy in your jammies with your favourite snacks and prepare for back to back screenings of your favourite flicks.
Photo: pixabay
3. Give yourself a pamper day
Self-care is one of the best ways to show yourself some love, not least on Valentine’s Day, regardless of if you’re staying in or going out.
Have a manicure, get your hair done, book a massage or set up a DIY pamper station at home.
Photo: Pexels
4. Have a night out with friends
If staying at home is not for you, get together with a group of your single friends and plan a night out on the town. Book a table at your favourite bar or restaurant or go to a karaoke night and sing your heart out, whatever is the most fun for you all.
Photo: Martina Lopez via Pexels