Antrim and Newtownabbey Councillor Mark Cooper BEM has welcomed the return of the Shoreline Festival to Jordanstown this summer.

The coastal music event is being planned as part of the borough council’s events programme for 2025/26.

‘Shoreline’ will take place at Jordanstown Loughshore Park as a one-day event with music, animation and family entertainment on Sunday 24 August.

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s Community Development Committee, at Mossley Mill, on Monday evening, Cllr Cooper, a Threemilewater DUP representative, said: “I am really glad to see that the Jordanstown festival is back.”

Jordanstown Loughshore Park hosting a previous Shoreline Festival (archive photo). Image: submitted

He recalled that a raft race has been held as part of the event in previous years.

Meanwhile, a three-day 80th anniversary commemoration of VE-Day will take place in May to include Beating the Retreat, beacon lighting and flag-raising ceremonies as well as exhibitions focusing on the Holocaust and World War II.

Cllr Cooper said he was “mindful” those with “limited mobility” may not be able to get to some events. Party colleague Antrim Cllr Paul Dunlop BEM commented on the need to include as many veterans as possible.

Antrim Castle Gardens. Pics: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Ursula Fay, director of community development, said: “I am conscious that those members of our community and residents who have memories of VE- Day will be prioritised.”

The committee approved a recommendation for the sum of £10,000 to provide up to 100 street party packs to local community groups on a “first come, first served basis for their own local street parties”.

This year’s Antrim ‘Party in the Park’ will become a VE day-themed event to be held on May 11 at Antrim Castle Gardens and ‘Antrim Live’ will take place at the same venue on May 10.

Airport Sinn Fein Cllr Maighréad Ní Chonghaile said she was “delighted to see appropriate funding” being afforded for Seachtain naGaelige, praising a recent cross-community event attended by local schools.

Antrim Castle Gardens. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

New features of the council’s events programme for 2025/26 will include a community youth football competition run in partnership with SuperCup NI. The ‘Spinning Yarns’ craft festival will become a two-day event this year.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter