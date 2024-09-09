A 100-year-old Royal Air Force veteran was a special visitor at the Northern Ireland International Airshow in Portrush.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Londonderry resident and wartime Women’s Auxiliary Air Force flight mechanic Margaret Robertson was the RAF’s guest of honour on Sunday afternoon (September 8) as the RAF honoured Northern Ireland’s unique part in its history over the last century.

During the war, she worked on the Lancaster aircraft, which took to the skies over Portrush on Saturday afternoon alongside a display by a modern-day Typhoon Display Aircraft bearing the iconic D-Day ‘Invasion Stripes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Robertson served at RAF Disforth, a training facility for Bomber Command crews. A Vampire aircraft bearing the historic markings of the Aldergrove-based 502 (Ulster) Squadron, also graced the skies as crowds of around 75,000 people watched the Airshow from vantage points around Portrush and Portstewart on Saturday afternoon.

100-year-old wartime flight mechanic Margaret Robinson who was the RAF’s guest of honour at the North Coast event, Portrush NI International Airshow, on September 8, as she took part in the remembrance ceremony that took place. CREDIT UK MOD Crown Copyright 2024

The RAF also marked its close ties with the Northern Irish aerospace and defence sector at a Portrush reception. The sector employs 9,000 people in Northern Ireland.

Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, Air Officer Northern Ireland, said: “Northern Ireland’s people, and spirit of innovation, have been central to the RAF’s story for over 100 years and so we were delighted to welcome our centenarian Margaret to the Northern Ireland International Airshow to see our historic and modern aircraft, and meet today’s aviators.

“We continue to honour the sacrifice and bravery of Margaret and her generation, while recognising that Northern Ireland plays a significant role in today’s RAF – through its world class defence and cybersecurity industries, regular and reserve personnel.”