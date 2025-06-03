100,00 vehicles per year to be tested at new £13.5m MOT centre in Mallusk
The facility, which is funded by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), will enhance the Driver and Vehicle Agency’s ability to provide essential vehicle testing services and includes a ten-lane testing area, seven ramp-based lanes for light vehicles and a dedicated bay for motorcycle testing.
The project will also deliver a new internal road network, car parking, and an off-road motorcycle driving test track.
The significant milestone in the construction of the centre was marked with a topping out ceremony.
Welcoming the progress, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “The construction of the new centre at Mallusk is part of our continued strategic investment in infrastructure across the North, helping us meet the increasing demand for vehicle testing and improving this critical public service.
“DVA conducted more than 1.16million vehicle tests from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025, which is the highest number ever recorded.
“This new facility in Mallusk will provide additional capacity allowing us to test more than 100,000 vehicles per year at this site.”
Construction on Mallusk DVA Test Centre, which is being delivered by Henry Brothers on behalf of the DfI, is expected to be completed this autumn.