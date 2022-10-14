Evelyn Fleming reached her centenary on October 10th and Councillor Ivor Wallace was delighted to present her with a bespoke Platinum Jubilee glass paperweight to mark the occasion.

Mayor Ivor Wallace, said: “Being invited to share milestones like this is one of the privileges of my role, and I’m very pleased to have met with Evelyn to wish her a very happy birthday on behalf of everyone in the Borough.

“She is very well-known in Bushmills, and I greatly enjoyed my visit. Her family, friends and neighbours helped to make this a very memorable birthday for her, by sending cards and calling in to see her.

