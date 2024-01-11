Lena Weir with the cheque for Air Ambulance NI.

Lena had decided she didn’t want or need any gifts this year and, in lieu, asked for donations to her local air ambulance.

As a result of her family and friends’ generosity, a wonderful £2,000 was raised and donated to the charity before Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family wish to extend their sincere thanks to everyone who attended and celebrated with Lena on her 100th Birthday, as well as making such incredible contributions to Air Ambulance NI.

The charity Air Ambulance NI (AANI), in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for Northern Ireland. The HEMS team attend patients who are seriously ill or injured, bringing emergency prehospital care directly to the casualty, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately twenty-five minutes with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

Amy Henshaw, Area Fundraising Manager for the charity, commented: “Thank you so much Lena for thinking of the air ambulance on your big 100th birthday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Twice a day the air ambulance is needed (on average) to help a seriously ill or injured patient, anywhere in NI.