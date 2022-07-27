100th birthday surprise for former Sunday school teacher at Greenisland church

Eileen McComb celebrated her 100th birthday on Wednesday of last week (July 20).

Mrs McComb was a Sunday school teacher in the church for many years and her daughters Moria and Bridget followed suit. The only present she wanted for her birthday was to celebrate Holy Communion with her daughters.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rev Isy Hawthorne-Steele, priest in charge of the parish church, said: “It was a real joy to celebrate the Eucharist with the family whom I have known as personal friends from childhood.

Mrs McComb with Bishop George and her daughters, Moria and Bridget.

“Afterwards, we were able to chat about all our yesterdays and Mrs McComb apologised that she couldn’t get to church services and asked for an update on events and people”.

Rev Isy brought the new centenarian flowers and a card from the parish family.

The Bishop of Connor, Rt Rev George Davison, also visited and presented a card from the diocese to mark the momentous occasion. He alsothanked Mrs McComb for her faithful service.

Mrs McComb said she would treasure the visit from the bishop as a highlight in her life and added that this is something she would never forget. Bishop George told her it was a real privilege for him to be with the family and pray with them on this very special day.

Mrs McComb and her daughter Moria wth Bishop George and Rev Isy.