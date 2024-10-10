Sadie Gage and her fellow residents at Hezlet Court in Coleraine proved that getting older doesn’t mean ‘throwing in the towel’ by taking on the boxercise class which was organised by their independent living scheme, Clanmil Housing.

Clanmil Housing introduced the weekly exercise class, led by former champion boxer and coach of champions, Joe Harvey. The class has proven popular with people living in the scheme, and is one of a number of activities in their busy calendar.

As well as helping build up strength and fitness with the use of boxing gloves, pads and resistance bands, the class has encouraged some residents who might not normally get involved with activities to enjoy the social aspect of participating.

Pól Callaghan, Executive Director of Customer and Communities at Clanmil said: “Being older should never mean throwing in the towel. We know that keeping active and spending time with others can contribute to good mental and physical health in old age, and we’ve already seen how much people living here are enjoying the classes.

"The boxing is providing them with a chance to really test their strength and fitness while having a bit of fun. Activities that help older people stay active and connected, such as these classes, are part of Clanmil’s new Older People Strategy.

"People are now living for longer and their expectations are changing, and at Clanmil we recognise that our services need to be flexible and adapt.”

Joe Harvey helped to train former professional bantamweight boxer Ryan Burnett amongst others. He delivers the classes to Clanmil residents along with a small team of trainers.

Speaking about his personal reason for wanting to share his skills with older people, Joe said: “I used to go and visit my granny in a care home years ago, and I would think what a shame it was that these people, who have given so much to society, were sitting there with no stimulation or encouragement to be active.

"My career in boxing and as a coach taught me the benefits of exercise for mental and physical health and I wanted to share that. The response from the residents has been fantastic.

"I have designed a programme for them, and I adapt my coaching style to suit their needs. I have seen them getting fitter and stronger. They have a great attitude, they are willing to try, and their faces just light up during the class.”

101-year-old Sadie Gage who lives in Hezlet Court, said she and other residents thoroughly enjoyed the weekly class.

"I enjoy any opportunity to try something new. The coaches were lovely and helped me lots, and I tried my best despite my age. We all had great fun and I enjoyed the company,” she said.

Another resident, Anita O’Hara, added: “I enjoyed letting off a bit of steam with the boxing. The craic was great, and I hope we get a chance to participate again.”

1 . NEWS 101-year-old Sadie Gage with Ursula Sheppard, boxercise coach. Photo: CLANMIL

2 . NEWS Hezlet Court Coleraine residents prove they are a 'knockout' when it comes to boxercise! Photo: CLANMIL

3 . NEWS Hezlet Court ladies enjoying boxercise. Photo: CLANMIL

4 . NEWS Anita O’Hara showing off her boxercise trophy at Hezlet Court. Photo: CLANMIL