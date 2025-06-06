The event held in the Tullyglass House Hotel brought together Agriculture, Floristry, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering, and Veterinary Nursing students for a well-deserved night of celebration.

Students were delighted to welcome back to CAFRE Clare Gowell, who had studied for a semester at Greenmount Campus, as part of the student exchange programme with Michigan State University (MSU) in the autumn. Clare attended the event with current MSU student, Mariah Palazzola.

The students completed Agriculture and Horticulture modules for a semester at the Greenmount Campus during the 2024-2025 academic year.

The night was made even more special thanks to the generous support of local agri-food businesses who donated a fantastic array of prizes for a charity raffle. A fantastic total of £1,246 was raised for the Student Council’s nominated charities, Friends of the Cancer Centre and Kidney Research.

Level 3 Extended Diploma in Agriculture students Laura Millar (Randalstown), Charlotte Moon (Coleraine), Laura Neill (Armagh), Anna Farley (Caledon) and Judith Heenan (Downpatrick).

Emma Bell (Antrim), Joe Logan (Antrim), Aimee Quigley (Strabane), Matthew McGuigan (Dungannon), Ben Woods (Fermanagh) and Laura Gormley (Claudy).

Josh Waide from Ballymena joins CAFRE, Greenmount Campus students Sarah Boyd (Carrickfergus), TJ Murphy (Donegal), Katie Singleton (Monaghan), Adam McMullan (Londonderry) and Kaitlin Nicholl (Fermanagh).

Michigan State University student Clare Gowell returned to Northern Ireland to attend the Greenmount Campus formal, pictured with spring MSU exchange student Mariah Palazzola.