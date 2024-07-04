In a post on their Facebook page, Radio Larne said the decision had been taken due to “prohibitive” running costs.

Many took to social media to express their sadness at the announcement, including the station’s founder, Lewis McAdam.

Lewis set up Radio Larne in August 2016 when he was just 15 years old. “I had always been interested in radio, initially sparked by Chaine FM in Larne. I found it fascinating that there was a radio station coming from Larne,” he said. “I started with doing some internet radio and then some stuff on Carrickfergus FM. When Chaine decided to fold, I knew there was a gap to be filled, which led to the idea of Radio Larne.”

Early days

Support from the O2 Think Bigger fund helped get the station up and running by facilitating the purchase of studio equipment. Family support was also key: “My Mum and Dad helped in every way they could, including flying over to Birmingham with me to meet the O2 panel to present my idea for funding,” Lewis added. “My Granda [also] built and fitted the all the studio furniture.”

Towards the end of 2019, Lewis stepped down from his role at Radio Larne to focus on his new marketing and design business, handing over the reins to Bill McCluggage for the day-to-day running of the station.

At launch, the station had partnered with Larne FC, and was based at Inver Park until Covid hit. During the pandemic, the presenter team continued broadcasting from home before returning to the club’s grounds until 2021.

In more recent years, Radio Larne became a Community Interest Company under directors Bill McCluggage and Dermot Walsh, who set up a virtual studio streaming from Dermot’s house in Ballygalley after the station moved out of Inver Park. “It wasn’t ideal because Ballygalley didn’t at that point have great broadband service, and the quality/broadcast delay was poor,” Bill said. “We tried to identify locations in Larne that we could use pro-bono and even spoke to Mid and East Antrim Council about finding premises, but nothing suitable was available. Because the quality of broadband services in Ballygalley, we decided to move the online streaming broadcast equipment to my office, which has a really good broadband service.”

Talented team

Some long-running shows on the station included Forever Country, a very popular show hosted by Terry Walsh, who sadly passed away in 2020. Other presenters included John Lines, weekday breakfast; Mark Dobbin, mid-mornings; Pat Thompson on weekday afternoons; Dermot Walsh on Sunday mornings; Michelle Magill, Saturday Breakfast; Gary T’s Back to the 80’s, and Lisa Crooks on Sunday afternoons. “The presenters also included students (over 16) from a couple of the schools in Larne who broadcast remotely,” Bill said.

"We’ve also had presenters who broadcast remotely from Ballygalley, Ahoghill, Cullybackey and even ‘Studio By The Sea’ that came live on a Saturday night from Suffolk in England. We’ve also had regular syndicated radio shows from Mark Stafford (previously a Radio Caroline presenter) who provided a weekly three-hour show on Sunday, Tony Lloyd who provided a weekly show broadcast via Radio Larne on Sunday evening, and Davy Sims, a previous BBC Radio Ulster producer and broadcaster. All the syndicated shows were provided free of charge.”

The station has also helped nurture up-and-coming talent and in 2022, Bill arranged a six-week media training course through Northern Regional College for the presenters from Radio Larne. “It was funded through InvestNI’s skills programme, and it ran as a weekly evening course. We had a good turn-out – 12 students – and some of the attendees have gone on to become presenters on other local radio stations,” he said.

Mounting costs

Over the years, Radio Larne has had regular listeners from England, Scotland, Australia and, more recently, followers who tuned in every week from the San Franscisco Bay area.

However, while the station’s audience grew, so too did its running costs. “Up until the end of 2020/early 2021 we were lucky enough to run almost free of charge because the studio facilities – office space, heating, lighting, rates and broadband - were paid by Larne Football Club; many thanks to them,” Bill said.

"Up until we moved out of Inver Park, Radio Larne only paid for the broadcast software licenses and copyright licenses needed to operate an online radio station. We ran quiz evenings and/or raffles for Larne Football Club memorabilia to raise the few hundred pounds needed to keep the station running. When we operated from Inver Park, we had an old PC operating as a server, an old mixer desk and a couple of mics.

"Post-Covid and since moving from Inver Park, we haven’t been running fund raising events and from 2023 until this summer, costs have included monthly hosting and streaming costs, annual PlayIt Live playlist and scheduling software licenses, annual PRS/PPL copyright license fees, annual web site hosting costs and of course the cost of buying the latest easy listening music tracks to keep the station music playlist up to date.”

With overheads mounting to £1500 per year and with Bill and Dermot both juggling day jobs, generating extra revenue through advertising was not practical, leading to the sad decision to close.

Fond memories

Launching the station remains one of its founder’s biggest achievements. “Being a truly local radio station, connecting with the Larne community, giving people a voice, and watching individuals grow from being shy behind the mic to confidently doing roadshows in front of crowds were all significant highlights,” Lewis said.

Friendships formed with colleagues, in particular the late Terry Walsh, led to many fond memories for Bill of his time at Radio Larne. “[Terry] mentored me during my first few shows, and he had such a radio-friendly demeanour and voice,” Bill said. “I remember an amazing broadcast we ran outside the Asda Store in Larne, and I still have the Radio Larne T-shirt. Another great memory is attracting a few of our younger people to the joy of radio broadcasting. This included facilitated work practice for Daniela Fernandes who subsequently took her own show on a Saturday called the ‘Magic of Musicals’; Adam and Andrew – the two ‘A’s - and Josh Dickson from Ahoghill.

“It’s been amazing working with these young presenters even though I’ve never met them in person. But most of all, it’s been having the opportunity each week to play music that I love and getting feedback from listeners who’ve enjoyed the music I’ve played. I’ll really miss presenting on Radio Larne.”

1 . Radio Larne Radio Larne founder Lewis McAdam pictured at the station's official launch.Photo: Lewis McAdam

2 . Radio Larne Bill McCluggage started with Radio Larne in 2018 and took over the running of the station the following year.Photo: Bill McCluggage

3 . Radio Larne Launch day at Larne FC.Photo: Lewis McAdam

4 . Radio Larne Terry Walsh on air.Photo: Lewis McAdam