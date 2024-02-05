11 fantastic photos from Ballyclare Comrades Ladies' USA fundraiser

Over £2,300 was raised to support the club’s participation in the tournament at a ‘night at the races’ at The Standard in Newtownabbey.

The club’s U19 players will be jetting off to take part in the international tournament in Minneapolis in July.

A total of 15 players and three coaches from the south Antrim outfit will be participating between July 16 and July 20.

Around 80 people enjoyed Friday night’s fundraising effort. The club wishes to thank the local businesses and members of the public who supported the initiative.

The event was the first of the team's fundraising endeavours and they are seeking corporate sponsors too.

Anyone interested in finding out more is asked to contact [email protected]

1 . Night at the races supports American dream Around 80 people attended the event on February 2. Photo: Ballyclare Comrades

2 . Night at the races supports American dream Ballyclare Comrades Ladies' U19 players will be jetting off to take part in the international tournament in Minneapolis in July. Photo: Ballyclare Comrades

3 . Night at the races supports American dream A total of 15 players and three coaches from Ballyclare Comrades Ladies U19s will be participating between July 16 and July 20. Photo: Ballyclare Comrades

4 . Night at the races supports American dream A number of fundraising efforts are being conducted to help with the costs of the trip to the United States. Photo: Ballyclare Comrades