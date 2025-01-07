4 . Therapy?

Rock band Therapy? have roots in the Mid and East Antrim borough, with bassist Michael McKeegan and original drummer Fyfe Ewing born in Larne, while singer and guitarist Andy Cairns is from Ballyclare. A resident who would love to see a statue of the group in the borough wrote: "They have made a massive impact on the rock and metal scene and have rightly shown that great music can continue to be made by the people of the island of Ireland. The current line-up [pictured], with Neil Cooper on drums, have finished a sold out UK and Irish run of shows and are one of the hardest working bands in the world. I've met fans from Finland, Germany, the USA and Australia amongst others on this tour showing their wide international appeal. These statues would likely become pilgrimage sites for fans of the band, much like Phil Lynott's statue in Dublin, when [they] play in Belfast or even Dublin." Photo: Supplied