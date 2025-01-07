In Carrickfergus, King William III is immortalised in bronze next to the Castle, marking the site where he landed in 1690.
Frequent visitors to Ballymena’s Peoples Park, meanwhile, will be familiar with the large stone figure of a woman on the hill, gifted to the town by Lord Waveney in 1874.
We asked Mid and East Antrim locals for some well-known figures with connections to the area whose achievements deserve to be immortalised.
Do you have any you’d add to the list?
1. Liam Neeson
A well-known face worldwide, Oscar-nominated Liam Neeson was born in Ballymena in 1952. He attended St Patrick's College and went on to make his debut in the Lyric Theatre in Belfast. The versatile actor has appeared in a variety of roles during his career, from historical dramas like Schindler's List and Michael Collins to his action-packed role in the Taken series. Photo: Integrated Education Fund
2. The Prince and Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales - or William and Kate as they are more affectionately known - are pictured in 2022 being given a warm welcome to Carrickfergus. It was their first visit to the town since receiving their new titles of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Earl and Countess of Strathearn, and Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus on the day of their wedding in April 2011. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast
3. Louis MacNeice
Born in Belfast, Louis MacNeice grew up the son of an Anglican clergyman in Carrick. He later wrote about his childhood in the town in the poem, ‘Carrickfergus’. MacNeice is commemorated with a plaque on North Road in the town, an area where he lived as a child. Meanwhile, this bronze bust of the poet went on display at Carrick Museum in 2007 to mark the centenary of his birth. Photo: NI World
4. Therapy?
Rock band Therapy? have roots in the Mid and East Antrim borough, with bassist Michael McKeegan and original drummer Fyfe Ewing born in Larne, while singer and guitarist Andy Cairns is from Ballyclare. A resident who would love to see a statue of the group in the borough wrote: "They have made a massive impact on the rock and metal scene and have rightly shown that great music can continue to be made by the people of the island of Ireland. The current line-up [pictured], with Neil Cooper on drums, have finished a sold out UK and Irish run of shows and are one of the hardest working bands in the world. I've met fans from Finland, Germany, the USA and Australia amongst others on this tour showing their wide international appeal. These statues would likely become pilgrimage sites for fans of the band, much like Phil Lynott's statue in Dublin, when [they] play in Belfast or even Dublin." Photo: Supplied
