11 fun photos from 80s themed disco at Whitehead Community Centre in 2010

Members of the community entered into the spirit of the occasion at an 80s themed disco organised by Whitehead, Lourdes and Ballycarry primary schools' PTAs .
Here’s a dozen photos from the fun event at Whitehead Community Centre. Recognise yourself or the ‘acts’!
Musical memories at the 80s themed disco in Whitehead in 2010. Photo: Ronnie Moore
Having a great time at the 80s themed disco at Whitehead Community Association organised by Whitehead, Lourdes and Ballycarry primary schools' PTAs in 2010. Photo: Ronnie Moore
Lorena Wilson and Fiona Hogg enjoying the 80s themed disco in 2010. Photo: Ronnie Moore
Jason and Elisa Tweedie go back in time Photo: Ronnie Moore