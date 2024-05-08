The festival began with a wonderful Instrumental section on Wednesday, April 24 involving stringed, woodwind and brass instrument categories. This session was ably adjudicated by Donal McCrisken and led to a well-supported traditional section on Wednesday evening, with renditions on tin whistle, harp, traditional singing, fiddle and group performances. Following a great evening, encouraging adjudication was received from Gráinne Meyer.

Thursday, April 25 was a busy day at the festival starting with vocal sections provided by local primary school choirs. The afternoon session continued on the same vocal theme with primary and post-primary singers performing within the musical theatre and pop/rock sections.

Thursday evening saw a great mix of performances in the continuing vocal sections and guitar section. The evening session was adjudicated by David Hawthorne.

Friday, April 26 saw another day of joyous singing at Larne Music Festival, including special school choirs followed by some of the young adult singers providing near-professional performances, which were enjoyed by all attending.

The focus switched to the extensive pianoforte section on Saturday, April 27, with players of all ages performing their solos. Listeners were also treated to some skilful duets, including some from the new teacher and pupil duet section.

The music festival concluded on Saturday afternoon with performances from local adult choirs and choral ensembles, again adjudicated with flair by Donal McCrisken.

In a statement, the festival organisers said: “The Committee of Larne Music Festival would like to thank all who supported and attended this year; First Larne Presbyterian Church for use of their excellent facilities, and Larne Food Bank who provided refreshments during the entirety of the festival.”

More details can be found on the website www.larnemusicfestival.com and on the festival’s Facebook page, with dates for next year's event to be announced very soon.

"We are delighted to inform everyone that £600 was donated to Larne Food Bank through sale of refreshments and generous donations at our Saturday evening gala concert. We would also like to thank all the ‘Friends of the Festival’ whose donations help make the festival possible, as well as Larne Rotary Club for their kind donations,” organisers added.

"Next year, 2025 marks the centenary celebration of Larne Music Festival. We look forward to welcoming you again for another wonderful music festival.”

1 . Larne Music Festival One of the school groups at Larne Music Festival. Photo: Larne Music Festival

2 . Larne Music Festival Winners at Larne Music Festival. Photo: Larne Music Festival

3 . Larne Music Festival Celebrating success at Larne Music Festival. Photo: Larne Music Festival

4 . Larne Music Festival Success for these two young entrants. Photo: Larne Music Festival