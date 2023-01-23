11 independent businesses in Belfast to find a special gift for your Valentine

1. Born & Bred, 60-62 Ann Street

A hub for a variety of independent businesses, Born & Bred offers the finest locally-made gifts you can find on the high street. From cards and prints to quirky products such as socks, candles and books, they pride themselves on their Northern Irish charm, with all items having a link to the country. For more information, go to wearebornandbred.com

Photo: Born and Bred - facebook