11 independent businesses in Belfast to find a special gift for your Valentine

Belfast is home to a plethora of local businesses, selling a variety of products from jewellery to sweet treats.
Whether you have a gift idea in mind or need a walk around the shops to find inspiration, you’ll find something you love in these independent shops.
Here are some of the best local businesses in Belfast where you can find your loved one a present:
1. Born & Bred, 60-62 Ann Street
A hub for a variety of independent businesses, Born & Bred offers the finest locally-made gifts you can find on the high street.
From cards and prints to quirky products such as socks, candles and books, they pride themselves on their Northern Irish charm, with all items having a link to the country.
For more information, go to wearebornandbred.com
Photo: Born and Bred - facebook
2. Craft NI, 115-119 Royal Avenue
From jewellery and photo frames to glass and ceramic works, Craft NI has a vast variety of products available.
With items from different local designers and makers, you’ll be supporting independent creators whilst buying a great gift.
For more information, go to craftnigallery.org
Photo: Craft NI - facebook
3. Co Couture , 7 Chichester Street
Selling luxury chocolates, Co Couture is everything a chocoholic could ever want and their delicious treats make perfect presents. From award-winning truffles to flavoursome chocolate bars, you’re sure to find something to give on Valentine’s Day.
For more information, go to cocouture.co.uk
Photo: Co Couture - facebook
4. We Have It Wrapped Up, CastleCourt
Established in 2017, We Have It Wrapped Up have celebrated designers from across Ireland for the last five years, selling pieces made from every corner of the country.
Including ceramics, prints, paintings, textiles, candles, food and more, there’s something for everyone in-store.
For more information, go to wehaveitwrappedup.com
Photo: Wrapped Up - facebook