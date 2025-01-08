11 long established shops in East Tyrone and South Derry that have withstood changing times

By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Shops come and go in today’s rapidly changing commercial world but this is not always the case in rural communities like East Tyrone and South Derry where some have been serving the public for more than a hundred years.

Many shops in towns like Cookstown and Maghera have come and gone in the last century, while the ones we mention here have managed to survive and adapt to business changes.

They have been supported by the local public over the generations and they, in turn, have responded and adjusted to the demands of shoppers.

Here are 11 of the oldest shops in East Tyrone and South Derry that that have withstood the test of time.

For more than 130 years family run Burns & Co in Draperstown has been providing exceptional service to the community with a wide range of high-quality clothing for both ladies and gents.

The Corner Bakery in Cookstown has been serving the people of Cookstown and surrounding area for more than 70 years. David and Lily Turkington, established the business in 1951, and it was recently taken over by Martin Booth who is continuing the tradition of providing an array of baked goods for the local community.

Robert Crawford established Crawfords in Maghera in 1900 as a general merchant. Since then it has developed into one of Northern Ireland's independent supermarkets. It still stands in its original location at Main Street but has extended a number of times over the years. The store provides a range of services for the public.

Alexander Scott & Son Ltd - known to locals as 'Scotts' is one of the oldest shops in Maghera. It has been trading since the early 1900s on Main Street. It started life as a general merchant then was converted to a retail shop and meal store from an old dwelling house.

