11 lovely photos as families from across Northern Ireland enjoy trip to Lapland

By Russell Keers
Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:46 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 12:52 GMT
The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) recently embarked on its much-anticipated annual trip to Lapland.

More than 80 children from across the province, who are battling life-threatening and life-limiting conditions, enjoyed the trip of a lifetime to Finland.

The children, accompanied by a parent or carer, travelled to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle. There, they enjoyed an enchanting day filled with reindeer and husky rides, mini skidoo adventures, magic sleigh rides, snowmobile safaris, and a magical meeting with Santa Claus himself.

Departing from Belfast International Airport on December 16 2024, the trip was made possible by the generous contributions of TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi and an exceptional team of healthcare professionals and volunteers.

It marked the charity’s 16th year of creating magical moments for children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Check out these brilliant photos of children and their families enjoying the special trip.

William and Sarah-May Hall with sons Robert (8) and Oscar (4) from Lisburn.

David and Laura Hutchinson with their daughters Olivia and Molly from Coleraine.

Julie Gallagher and daughter Charley McAteer (4) from Loughmacrory, Omagh.

Jonathan Strain and son Nathaniel (7) from Dungannon.

