11 perfect places to propose across Northern Ireland

Getting the perfect proposal location can be a stressful operation, especially if you want the event to go without a hitch.

By Maisie Laughton and Lyndsey Hodgkinson
6 hours ago

With some of the most beautiful landscapes, areas of natural beauty and interesting cityscapes, Northern Ireland has a wealth of unique places to choose from.

When you pick your moment to go down on one knee you want it to be special, so check out some of the most perfect places to propose to your lover across the country.

1. Time to pop the question?

Northern Ireland has a wealth of fabulous spots to propose to your 'other half'.

2. Mussenden Temple, Seacoast Road, Coleraine

Located in the beautiful surroundings of Downhill Demesne, it sits atop a 120 ft cliff, with fantastic views over the Atlantic Ocean, Magilligan Point and County Donegal. The exterior is readily available to the public and provides a great backdrop for when you pop the question, especially if you want to snap a picture afterwards.

3. The Dark Hedges, Bregagh Road, Ballymoney

This picturesque avenue of beech trees is already an instagrammable hotspot, so would be a great place to have snapshots of your special moment after you’ve been down on one knee. Two centuries after the landscape was created, the road stands as a magnificent spot of natural beauty in Northern Ireland, even being used as a filming location for Game Of Thrones.

4. Giants Causeway, Causeway coast

Another popular spot that everyone knows about in Northern Ireland, the Giants Causeway houses plenty of history and could even be home to your moment in history with an engagement. Having been recognised as one of the country’s most precious landscapes, this special spot can be made even more beautiful by adding a romantic moment into the mix.

