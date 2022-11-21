Register
Joining in the countdown to Christmas in Larne at the weekend.

11 photos from Larne's sparkling Christmas switch-on ceremony

Larne’s Christmas lights were switched on in seasonal style at the weekend.

By Terry Ferry
29 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 1:16pm

Santa led a parade from Larne Market Yard to Broadway to switch on the lights and there were also lots of festive-themed characters wandering the streets spreading cheer.

A full programme of entertainment took place throughout Friday evening, including performances by Larne Cheerleading Club, The Salvation Army and Freefall.

1. Christmas countdown

Santa led the parade from Larne Market Yard to Broadway.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Christmas countdown

Spectacular fun in Larne on Friday night.

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

3. Christmas countdown

Enjoying the festive event in Larne on Friday evening.

Photo: contributed

Photo Sales

4. Christmas countdown

The Salvation Army played seasonal favourites.

Photo: PAUL MCILWAINE

Photo Sales
Larne