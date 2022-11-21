11 photos from Larne's sparkling Christmas switch-on ceremony
Larne’s Christmas lights were switched on in seasonal style at the weekend.
By Terry Ferry
29 minutes ago
Updated
21st Nov 2022, 1:16pm
Santa led a parade from Larne Market Yard to Broadway to switch on the lights and there were also lots of festive-themed characters wandering the streets spreading cheer.
A full programme of entertainment took place throughout Friday evening, including performances by Larne Cheerleading Club, The Salvation Army and Freefall.
