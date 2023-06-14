Brethren from Ballycastle Independent District ILOL attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday.
There was a good turn out in glorious sunshine from both local members of the Independent Loyal Orange Lodges and visiting brethren.
Here’s some of those who took part…
Photos by McAuley Multi Media Photography.
For all the latest news, breaking stories and features, log onto www.northernirelandworld.com and follow the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times Facebook pages.
1. Parade
Bro Tommy Henry on parade at Ballycastle Independent District ILOL who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday Photo: s
2. Parade
Brethren from Ballycastle Independent District ILOL who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday Photo: s
3. Parade
Brethren from Ballycastle Independent District ILOL who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday Photo: s
4. Parade
Mosside Band who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday Photo: s