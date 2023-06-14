Register
11 photos of Ballycastle Independents on parade

Brethren from Ballycastle Independent District ILOL attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday.
By Una Culkin
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:06 BST

There was a good turn out in glorious sunshine from both local members of the Independent Loyal Orange Lodges and visiting brethren.

Here’s some of those who took part…

Photos by McAuley Multi Media Photography.

Bro Tommy Henry on parade at Ballycastle Independent District ILOL who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday

1. Parade

Bro Tommy Henry on parade at Ballycastle Independent District ILOL who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday Photo: s

Brethren from Ballycastle Independent District ILOL who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday

2. Parade

Brethren from Ballycastle Independent District ILOL who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday Photo: s

Brethren from Ballycastle Independent District ILOL who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday

3. Parade

Brethren from Ballycastle Independent District ILOL who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday Photo: s

Mosside Band who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday

4. Parade

Mosside Band who attended the Ballycastle District Church service and parade held at Ramoan Presbyterian Church at Moyarget Ballycastle on Sunday Photo: s

