Brethren and visiting brethren were in north Antrim last Sunday for the Ballyrashane LOL 431 parade.
The parade went to their church service in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church.
Here’s some photos of the day...
1. Parade
Brethren and visiting brethren on parade during the Ballyrashane LOL 431 parade to their church service in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church last Sunday Photo: s
2. Parade
3. Parade
WB David Keers on parade during the Ballyrashane LOL 431 parade to their church service in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church last Sunday Photo: s
4. Parade
