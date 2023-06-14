Register
11 photos of Ballyrashane church parade

Brethren and visiting brethren were in north Antrim last Sunday for the Ballyrashane LOL 431 parade.
By Una Culkin
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST

The parade went to their church service in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church.

Here’s some photos of the day...

Brethren and visiting brethren on parade during the Ballyrashane LOL 431 parade to their church service in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church last Sunday Photo: s

Brethren and visiting brethren on parade during the Ballyrashane LOL 431 parade to their church service in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church last Sunday Photo: s

WB David Keers on parade during the Ballyrashane LOL 431 parade to their church service in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church last Sunday

WB David Keers on parade during the Ballyrashane LOL 431 parade to their church service in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church last Sunday Photo: s

Brethren and visiting brethren on parade during the Ballyrashane LOL 431 parade to their church service in Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church last Sunday Photo: s

