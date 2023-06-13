11 photos of Carey Faughs Big Breakfast
A fundraising Big Breakfast by a Ballycastle hurling club was supported by almost 250 hungry patrons!
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
The Carey Faughs Big Breakfast was a massive success and was sponsored by the following businesses: Sinead McGivern Mobile Catering Services, Brian and Melissa Campbell, McKay’s Family Butchers, Gallaghers Fruit Shop and McGoldrick’s Home Bakery.
Here’s a look at the fun...
Page 1 of 3