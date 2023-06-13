Register
11 photos of Carey Faughs Big Breakfast

A fundraising Big Breakfast by a Ballycastle hurling club was supported by almost 250 hungry patrons!
By Una Culkin
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 11:04 BST

The Carey Faughs Big Breakfast was a massive success and was sponsored by the following businesses: Sinead McGivern Mobile Catering Services, Brian and Melissa Campbell, McKay’s Family Butchers, Gallaghers Fruit Shop and McGoldrick’s Home Bakery.

Here’s a look at the fun...

Pictured at Carey Faughs Big Breakfast in Carey Hall on Sunday. All photos by McAuley Multimedia

Pictured at Carey Faughs Big Breakfast in Carey Hall on Sunday. All photos by McAuley Multimedia Photo: McAuley Multimedia

Gracie McDowell pictured at Carey Faughs Big Breakfast in Carey Hall on Sunday

Gracie McDowell pictured at Carey Faughs Big Breakfast in Carey Hall on Sunday Photo: mm

Geraldine Hill pictured at Carey Faughs Big Breakfast in Carey Hall on Sunday

Geraldine Hill pictured at Carey Faughs Big Breakfast in Carey Hall on Sunday Photo: mm

James and Janice Duncan pictured at Carey Faughs Big Breakfast in Carey Hall on Sunday

James and Janice Duncan pictured at Carey Faughs Big Breakfast in Carey Hall on Sunday Photo: mm

