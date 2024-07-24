Printers have been working overtime to get the banners ready for towns like Lurgan, Portadown and Armagh as well as the smaller towns and villages across the county.

A few Lurgan decorators have even managed to source their Armagh GAA flags from Belfast’s Shankill Road.

Shops and businesses have clubbed together to help communities fund the street decorations and homes are flourished with flags from eave to eave and from pole to pole.

Local GAA clubs are flying the biggest flags for the Armagh team ahead of the game against Galway on Sunday.

Excitement ahead of the match is palpable and the pride in their county clear. With hearts in mouths the fans await Sunday’s result.

1 . INLM-NEWS-24-7-24- CLAN NA GAEL LURGAN -NIR.jpg With Stefan Campbell (Soup) and Shane McPartlan (Buzz) from Clan na Gael in Lurgan on the Armagh team playing Galway in the All Ireland Final, it's no wonder the Francis Street GAA Club, the Francis Street and Shankill areas were all decked out.Photo: Carmel Robinson

2 . St Ronan's College wish Armagh team and past pupils the best of luck With Armagh in the All Ireland Final, St Ronan's College in Lurgan is wishing all the team, especially their past pupils who are on the panel, the best of luck for Sunday at Croke Park.Photo: Carmel Robinson

3 . INLM-NEWS-23-7-24- REIDS BAR LURGAN -NIR.jpg Reid's Bar in Lurgan is festooned with the orange and white colours of Armagh. Owned by Eire Og GAA man Gerard Reid, who was part of the All Ireland winning Armagh panel of 2002, the bar is definitely buzzing for this Sunday's match.Photo: Carmel Robinson

4 . INLM-NEWS-23-7-24- SHANKILL AREA OF LURGAN -NIR.jpg Mum and her little boy walk towards Edward Street from the Shankill area of Lurgan which has turned orange and white in support of the Armagh team ahead of their All Ireland match against Galway on Sunday.Photo: Carmel Robinson