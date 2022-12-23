Fireman Santa held a special Christmas Party at Portadown Fire Station for local children recently.
NI Fire and Rescue Crew Commander at Portadown Fire Station Paul Steen took on the roll of Santa for their Annual Children's Christmas Party.
Fireman Santa arrived at the station on a Fire Appliance much to the delight of the children.
The children all received a special present from the firefighters.
The event was arranged by Mark Whitten, Garry Black, Aggie Andrikiene, Noel Richardson, Santa (Paul Steen), David Lappin.
1. Fireman Santa having a great laugh at their Christmas party
Photo: Contributed
2. Lots of fun at Portadown Fire Station
Photo: Contributed
3. Gifts from Fireman Santa and his little helper
Photo: Contributed
4. Lots of children at the Christmas party
Photo: Contributed