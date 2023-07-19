Donacloney Primary School celebrated a successful year at the end of term in June, recognising the achievements of pupils on their Annual Prize Day.

Miss Nesbitt, Principal, welcomed parents, Governors, staff, pupils and Special Guest, Mrs Helen Wilson, to the school’s annual Prize Day.

The celebration began with P6 and P7 solo musicians Poppy Watton (flute), Elena De Luca (oboe), Amelia Fowler (clarinet) and Lily McKinney (flute) and was followed by the whole school singing ‘I’m Trusting You God’.

Miss Nesbitt made a short speech where she praised, encouraged and recognised the hard work of children, parents, Governors and staff.

Rose Cousins (P6) played two pieces on piano and prizes were presented to children from each class in literacy, numeracy, handwriting and endeavour. Prizes for achievement in sports were also presented, and Primary 6 and 7 children were presented with awards for outstanding work in art, ICT, science, literacy, mathematics, music, choir and drama.

The Judt Memorial Cup was presented for outstanding achievement in Primary 6, and the Garstin Shields for outstanding achievement in Primary 7.

Mrs Wilson, Chairperson of Donacloney British Legion, made a short speech following the presentations, where she acknowledged the achievements of the children and informed them that they’d each be presented with a commemorative medal, to mark the Centenary of the War Memorial.

The choir sang ‘Ten Thousand Reasons’ and Mrs Patterson, Classroom Assistant, closed in prayer.

1 . Proud young winners Pictured are prize-winners from P2 at Donacloney Primary School near Lurgan, Co Armagh. Back Row: Aaron Beggs, Jack Craig, Elijah Lynas’s, Jonathan Morrow, Elise Bell. Front Row: Jack Baxter, Leah Rankin. Photo: Donacloney PS

2 . Plaque winning pupils at Donacloney Pictured are prize-winners from P3 at Donacloney Primary School near Lurgan, Co Armagh. Back Row: Mayah Sole, Edith Tumilty, Eva Dornan. Front Row: Fabian Mocanu, Daniel Arnold, Oliver Ward. Photo: Donacloney PS

3 . Great achievements Pictured are prize-winners from P4 at Donacloney Primary School near Lurgan, Co Armagh. Back Row: Robyn Beattie, Abigail McCullough, Sascha McCullough. Front Row: Sarah Morrow, Evelyn Simpson, Anna Rankin, Jacob Bray. Photo: Donacloney PS

4 . Happy young faces Pictured are prize-winners from P5 at Donacloney Primary School near Lurgan, Co Armagh. Back Row: Robbie Davidson, David Beattie, Molly Tumilty, Sarah Sullivan. Front Row: Iva Sullivan, Molly Herdman, Tobie Hilary. Photo: Donacloney PS