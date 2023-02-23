Freedom Foods Pantry, the second social supermarket in north Armagh, was officially opened on Thursday (23 March) in the Emmanuel Church in Portadown’s Meadow Lane.

As the Cost of Living Crisis shows no sign of abating, the church, which already runs a successful social supermarket in Lurgan, spotted the demand for the facility in Portadown and already have been providing help to hundreds of local families.

Basically those who are in need can pay a small fee and use the supermarket choosing their groceries which cost substantially more than the initial subscription.

Pantries stock an abundant and wide range of top-quality food including fresh fruit and veg, frozen and chilled food, meat and dairy products, and long-life tinned and packaged food. They are just like a shop, in that you choose the food you want from the shelves.

Attending the official opening on Thursday were the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council with other local politicians and volunteers who have helped out.

1 . Youthful exuberance at the opening of the new supermarket Even the young were excited at the opening of the new social supermarket Freedom Foods Pantry in Portadown, Co Armagh on Thursday.

2 . Good crowd at the official opening ceremony in Meadow Lane At the official opening of the new social supermarket Freedom Foods Pantry in Portadown, Co Armagh on Thursday.

3 . Lots of fresh produce at Freedom Foods Pantry Chris Leech who helped spearhead the establishment of the social supermarket Freedom Foods Pantry in Portadown, Co Armagh on Thursday with Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Paul Greenfield who official opened the facility.

4 . Enjoying refreshments at the official opening ceremony Enjoying tea, coffee and tray bakes at the official opening of the new social supermarket Freedom Foods Pantry in Portadown, Co Armagh on Thursday.