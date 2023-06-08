11 photos of SVP North Region Members’ Day celebrations

More than 120 St Vincent de Paul members from the North Region have celebrated Volunteers’ Week.

The annual Members’ Day gathering included 12 people being presented with commemorative certificates and medals. Between them they have devoted over 150 years of selfless service to their community.

The international charity, which has home visitation at its core, is committed to social justice, alleviating poverty and empowering the most vulnerable of people.

Mary Waide, regional president of St Vincent de Paul for the North Region, said: “Our volunteers’ compassion and commitment is incredible as they play an invaluable role in the Society and are the very fabric of the Vincentian family. We are extremely proud of our volunteers and I know that so many of those who attended Members’ Day left feeling inspired for the future and the contribution they have made and will continue to make through SVP in the heart of their own community.”

The event provided a platform for volunteers to reflect on their experience and inspire others to embark on volunteering.

Guest of honour, Rose McGowan, SVP national president, said: “Our greatest strength is our volunteers. You and the thousands of volunteers within the Society show kindness towards people requesting your help. You also show compassion and empathy for people in difficult circumstances and approach their needs with discretion, mindful of confidentiality while being respectful and non-judgmental. I thank you for the opportunity to be here today.”

To find out more about SVP, visit www.svp.ie, email [email protected] or telephone 028 9035 1561.

1 . Unsung Heroes Mary Waide, SVP regional president for the North Region, with Anne Smiley of Sacred Heart SVP Conference in Cloughmills, and Peggy Craig and Roisin McGrandles of St Joseph’s SVP Conference in Antrim, at the North Region Members’ Day celebrating inspirational volunteers during Volunteers’ Week. Photo: Chris Neely

2 . Unsung Heroes Philip Mone, Bridget Smith, Bernie McNeice and Aidan McMullan, SVP members from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area, at the North Region Members’ Day celebrating inspirational volunteers during Volunteers’ Week. Photo: Chris Neely

3 . Unsung Heroes Kay McDonald, Patricia Corrigan and Veronica Archer of St James SVP Conference in Whiteabbey, are pictured with Mary Waide (second right), SVP regional president, for the North Region; at the Members’ Day gathering. Photo: Chris Neely

4 . Unsung Heroes Pauline Brown, SVP regional manager; Rose McGowan, SVP national president; and Mary Waide, SVP regional president for the North Region; at the North Region Members’ Day. Photo: Chris Neely

